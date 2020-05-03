MARY L. (Magdaleno) SCHNEIDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHNEIDER
MARY L. (nee Magdaleno)
April 24, 2020.
SCHNEIDER
GEORGE H.
April 27, 2020
Mary and George were members of First Presbyterian Church at 21st and Walnut Sts. They were the loving parents of Marylee (Rick) Sauder, and Jean M. Schneider; and grandparents of Nicole and Maria Sauder.
Due to the current health crisis, their Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.www.mannalfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-8989
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved