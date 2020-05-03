SCHNEIDER
MARY L. (nee Magdaleno)
April 24, 2020.
SCHNEIDER
GEORGE H.
April 27, 2020
Mary and George were members of First Presbyterian Church at 21st and Walnut Sts. They were the loving parents of Marylee (Rick) Sauder, and Jean M. Schneider; and grandparents of Nicole and Maria Sauder.
Due to the current health crisis, their Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.