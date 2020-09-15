MARY LOU CALAMARO

Age 82. On Sept. 11,
2020 of Ambler. Beloved wife of Anthony J. Calamaro. Daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Sauer) Walsh. Mother of Victor Calamaro, Louise Williams (Joe), Anthony J. Calamaro, Jr., Jackie Tripoli (Joe), 9grandchildren, one great-granddaughter. Sister of Peggy Campbell, Joan Gaines, Patsy Schulkins, Beth Ann Walsh, Michael Walsh, many nieces, nephews. Predeceased by 2 brothers John and Joseph Walsh. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing 9:30-10:30 A.M. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Wed., Sept. 16, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA. Interment Private. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org
or to a charity of one's choice
. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com