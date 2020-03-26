|
CLAUSEN
MARY LOU
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Lou Clausen (née Croskey), 96, of Audubon, PA and Boca Raton, FL, announces her peaceful and graceful passing at home on March 21st, 2020. She was surrounded by her adoring grandchildren.
Born in Philadelphia, Mary Lou attended Radnor High School and graduated from The Baldwin School, going on to earn a degree from Ogontz Junior College. During WWII she married Gordon S. Clausen and together they formed Bryn Mawr Products, which they later sold to Beatrice Foods. At that time Marylou retired from the business to joyfully welcome a daughter into the world, Julie.
Marylou volunteered at Overbrook School for the Blind and the Jr. Service Board of Wayne for many years. An avid golfer with 5 holes-in-one, she was a long time member of Merion Golf Club, Waynes-borough Country Club, and the Boca Raton Resort & Club.
Mary Lou is survived by her 3 grandchildren, Tracy J. Glass (Elliot), Christopher G. Johnson and Molly R. Boardman, as well as her great-grandson, little Gordie Glass; sister-in-law, Lizz Croskey; many loving nieces and nephews, and all of her wonderful friends at Shannondell. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph S. Croskey and Lucille Stothart; 2 brothers, Ralph and Tom Croskey; her beloved husband of 62 years, Gordon, and her darling daughter, Julie.
Due to social restrictions, there will not be a Service at this time. Her family will plan a celebration of her jazzy life as soon as they are able. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 26, 2020