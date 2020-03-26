Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CLAUSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOU CLAUSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOU CLAUSEN Notice
CLAUSEN
MARY LOU


It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Lou Clausen (née Croskey), 96, of Audubon, PA and Boca Raton, FL, announces her peaceful and graceful passing at home on March 21st, 2020. She was surrounded by her adoring grandchildren.
Born in Philadelphia, Mary Lou attended Radnor High School and graduated from The Baldwin School, going on to earn a degree from Ogontz Junior College. During WWII she married Gordon S. Clausen and together they formed Bryn Mawr Products, which they later sold to Beatrice Foods. At that time Marylou retired from the business to joyfully welcome a daughter into the world, Julie.
Marylou volunteered at Overbrook School for the Blind and the Jr. Service Board of Wayne for many years. An avid golfer with 5 holes-in-one, she was a long time member of Merion Golf Club, Waynes-borough Country Club, and the Boca Raton Resort & Club.
Mary Lou is survived by her 3 grandchildren, Tracy J. Glass (Elliot), Christopher G. Johnson and Molly R. Boardman, as well as her great-grandson, little Gordie Glass; sister-in-law, Lizz Croskey; many loving nieces and nephews, and all of her wonderful friends at Shannondell. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph S. Croskey and Lucille Stothart; 2 brothers, Ralph and Tom Croskey; her beloved husband of 62 years, Gordon, and her darling daughter, Julie.
Due to social restrictions, there will not be a Service at this time. Her family will plan a celebration of her jazzy life as soon as they are able. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

www.chadwickmckinney.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -