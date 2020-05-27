VASSALLO
MARY LOUISE (nee Eynon)
Of Warminster, died May 23, 2020. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin S. Vassallo. Loving mother of Barbara Croke (Don), Alice Wood (David), Stephen Vassallo (Jenny), Robert Vassallo (Maureen) and Christopher Vassallo (Cheryl). Also survived by her sister Evelyn Eynon, SSC, and her 13 grandchildren. Services private. For continued scheduling updates, please visit her online obituary at: www.fluehr.com.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.