MARY LOUISE (Eynon) VASSALLO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VASSALLO
MARY LOUISE (nee Eynon)
Of Warminster, died May 23, 2020. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin S. Vassallo. Loving mother of Barbara Croke (Don), Alice Wood (David), Stephen Vassallo (Jenny), Robert Vassallo (Maureen) and Christopher Vassallo (Cheryl). Also survived by her sister Evelyn Eynon, SSC, and her 13 grandchildren. Services private. For continued scheduling updates, please visit her online obituary at: www.fluehr.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved