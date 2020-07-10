1/
MARY M. CANNON
CANNON
MARY M.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Flis) Urbanek, died on July 7, 2020 after a long illness. She is the beloved wife of Jim, devoted mother of Matthew (Yong No) and Beth Bensley (William), and cherished Grammy of Tessa Bensley. Mary is also survived by her sister, Monica Zapiec (Eugene). Mary graduated from Holy Family University. A certified school teacher, Mary focused her career on Early Childhood Education and taught at Holy Family's Alpha House for twenty years. She was a devout member of St. Katherine of Siena Parish. Interment is Private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Mary's honor can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
