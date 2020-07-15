1/1
MARY M. CONDON
Age 99, of Devon PA, peace-fully passed away Thursday evening, July 9, 2020. She was born on Dec. 29, 1920 in Somerville, MA, a daughter of the late John and Mary Condon.
Mary was preceded in death by her sister Rose DeLouchrey. She was employed by Mobil Oil in MA and became a resident of Devon, PA when the company moved to Valley Forge, PA.
Mary is survived by her nieces: Rose Austin of Pompano Beach, FL, Catherine Forrest of Franconia, NH, Mary Vigasin of Randolph, MA and her nephew John DeLouchrey of Grafton, NH. As the librarian and parishioner of St. Isaac Jogues Parish for 35 years, she will also be greatly missed by those whom she served within the Church through multiple ministries. Mary enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, writing, visits to the casinos and ballgames as well as many activities at Church.
Funeral arrangements are as follows: Thursday, July 16th, 9 A.M Viewing at St. Isaac Jogues followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in W. Conshohocken. The funeral Mass will also be live streamed on Facebook.com/allevafuneral/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Isaac Jogues Church, 50 West Walker Road, Wayne, PA 19087.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 15, 2020.
