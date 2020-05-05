MARY MAGDALENE KING
Died peacefully of natural causes at Manor Care Health Services - Oxford Valley on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was 82.
Mary was born in Philadelphia to the late Mary Patrick Hynes. She graduated from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School in 1955. Shortly after she worked at General Accident in Philadelphia where she met her beloved husband of thirty years, the late Clyde Lee King. She enjoyed living at Friends Home in Newtown, PA in her senior years.
Mary leaves behind her two loving daughters - Susan Suthard of Newtown, PA and Linda King-Byrnes of Hillsborough, CA. She is also survived by two sons-in-law, five grandchildren, her loving Aunt Agnes and adoring cousins.
Mary's Services and Interment will be held privately.



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.
