CROCE
MARY MARGARET (Ford)
Died on May 12, 2020. Daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Margaret Agnes (Brennan) Ford; wife of the late Anthony (Tony) Croce; also preceded by her five brothers and three sisters. Survived by her children, John, Maureen, Susan, and Jim, and by her nine grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when the family can safely gather to celebrate her life. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.