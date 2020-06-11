MARY MARGARET (Ford) CROCE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROCE
MARY MARGARET (Ford)
Died on May 12, 2020. Daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Margaret Agnes (Brennan) Ford; wife of the late Anthony (Tony) Croce; also preceded by her five brothers and three sisters. Survived by her children, John, Maureen, Susan, and Jim, and by her nine grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when the family can safely gather to celebrate her life. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
6094657458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved