SHUSTED
MARY McCRYSTLE
89, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 in Haddonfield, NJ. Mary was a longtime resident of Haddonfield where, for many decades, she was active in community affairs, was a vibrant asset to her husband Tom's many political campaigns, relished her success-ful career in residential real estate, and raised her large and grateful family. Her older sister Eleanor McCrystle Stimac, who also passed away just a few weeks ago, was always mesmer-ized by Mary's significant people skills, having often said: "That girl could really work a room!"
Mary was born in Haddon Township, NJ, on August 15, 1930. She attended Collingswood High School, where one of her classmates was the future Hollywood star Michael Landon. After high school, Mary immediately began working at the RCA headquarters in Camden. She soon met her future husband, Thomas J. Shusted, at the Oaklyn Dancette in Oaklyn, NJ and they were married in February of 1954. While raising her five children, Mary still found time to pursue her studies at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University), from which she graduated with a bachelor's degree in English in 1981. The couple enjoyed 50 years of marriage together, until Tom's passing in March of 2004.
Over the years, Mary was the backbone of Tom's political career, which began when he was appointed the first full time Camden County Prosecutor, and continued through to his many years of civic service as Director of the Camden County Board of Freeholders and later as a member of the New Jersey State Assembly. The well known
