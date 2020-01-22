|
SR. MARY P.
O'CONNOR, IHM
Formerly Sr. M. Alice Michael, IHM
On January 20, 2020. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her nieces, Mary (Ted) and Lisa; grandnephew, Connor; grandniece, Kate and many loving friends. Predeceased by her parents, Michael and Alice Scully O'Connor and her brother, Michael (Anne).
Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30 to 10:15A.M., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020