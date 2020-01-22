Home

SR. MARY P.
O'CONNOR, IHM
Formerly Sr. M. Alice Michael, IHM
On January 20, 2020. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her nieces, Mary (Ted) and Lisa; grandnephew, Connor; grandniece, Kate and many loving friends. Predeceased by her parents, Michael and Alice Scully O'Connor and her brother, Michael (Anne).
Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30 to 10:15A.M., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
