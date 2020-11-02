1/1
MARY P. "MAE" (HARDMAN) MIKUS
MARY P. ("MAE") Age 94, of Philadelphia, formerly of Holland, PA, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving devoted parents John and Eleanor (Magee) Hardman, dear siblings Doreen and Vernon, and grandson Sean King. Her caring, loving husband John J. Mikus survives her. They had been married for 66 rewarding, gratifying, and sometimes exciting years. In the years prior to her marriage Mae served as a Girl Scout Leader. Later as a mother she assisted in the library at St. Bede's School where her children attended. She was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary which was reflected in her lifetime membership at the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal. Always a very proud graduate of Little Flower High School, she insisted on attending, in person, the 75th Anniversary of her graduation. As fortune would have it, Mae was the only graduate of her class of 1945 to be present at the celebration. In addition to her husband, Mae is survived by her loving children; Mary Mikus, Jack Mikus (Cathy), and Eleanor Bohn; her 7 grandchildren, Andrew King (Rachael), Deeanna King, Christine Mikus (Max Hamalainen), John Mikus, III (Amy), and Erica, Ricky and Ryan Bohn; as well as her great-grandchildren, Rhys King, and Ella and Emily Mae Mikus. She is also survived by a large host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:15 P.M. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland PA 18966. Mae's Interment will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, it would be deeply appreciated if contributions in her memory be made to the Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, 1000 West Lycoming Street, Philadelphia PA 19140, or electronically through VENMO @lfchs. www.Fluehr.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
12:15 PM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
