MARY P. (Fisher) SLOWEY
SLOWEY
MARY P. (nee Fisher)
On Aug. 6, 2020, beloved wife of Joseph P. Slowey; devoted mother of Frances Gerry (John), Joseph Slowey (Eileen) and Teresa Slowey. Loving Mom Mom of Patricia Slowey, Susan Gallagher (Kevin), Christopher Gerry (Allie), Mary Teresa Slowey, Jolene Slowey and Michael Mola; great grandmother of 9. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Monday Aug 10, 2020 9:15-10:15 A.M. at St. Matthew Church (Upper), 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19149 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 9, 2020
I am deeply saddened by this, Mrs. Slowey was truly an Angel that walked amongst us here on Earth!
Georgette Laychock
Friend
