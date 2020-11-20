Peacefully entered eternal rest on November 17, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Michael Palmieri. Beloved mother of Michael (Denise) Palmieri, Gary (Josie) Palmieri and the late Ronald Palmieri. Grandmother of Michael, Joseph, Betty, Justin and Luca. Great grandmother of Demi, Julieanna, and Michael IV. Step-grandmother of Michael and Gianna Helmer, Christine Hollingsworth, Andrea Isaiah and Ava Smith. Friends and relatives are invited to her entombment on Saturday, 11 A.M. at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.