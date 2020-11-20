1/
MARY (nee LUCCHETTI) PALMIERI
Peacefully entered eternal rest on November 17, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Michael Palmieri. Beloved mother of Michael (Denise) Palmieri, Gary (Josie) Palmieri and the late Ronald Palmieri. Grandmother of Michael, Joseph, Betty, Justin and Luca. Great grandmother of Demi, Julieanna, and Michael IV. Step-grandmother of Michael and Gianna Helmer, Christine Hollingsworth, Andrea Isaiah and Ava Smith. Friends and relatives are invited to her entombment on Saturday, 11 A.M. at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
