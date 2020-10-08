1/
Mary R. (nee Chiacchiere) DiPietrae
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Rosemont, PA passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was 99 years old, just less than one month away from her 100th birthday. She is the beloved mother of Patricia A. DiPietrae, Lawrence J. Dietrae, Jr., Annette M. DiPietrae, and Robert DiPietrae. She is the sister of Pasquale (the late Peg) Chiacchiere, Domenick (the late Diana) Chiacchiere, Carmella (the late Charles) DiFabio, and the late Angelina (the late Louis) DiFabio. Also survived by her 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9 A.M. and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 A.M. both in St. Thomas of Villanova Chapel, 1229 East Lancaster Ave., Rosemont, PA. 19010. The Interment will take place in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. DiPietrae's name to the Rosemont Presbyterian Village Friendship Foundation, 404 Cheswick Place, Rosemont, PA 19010 would be greatly appreciated. (www.stretchfuneralhome.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
09:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stretch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved