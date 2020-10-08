Of Rosemont, PA passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was 99 years old, just less than one month away from her 100th birthday. She is the beloved mother of Patricia A. DiPietrae, Lawrence J. Dietrae, Jr., Annette M. DiPietrae, and Robert DiPietrae. She is the sister of Pasquale (the late Peg) Chiacchiere, Domenick (the late Diana) Chiacchiere, Carmella (the late Charles) DiFabio, and the late Angelina (the late Louis) DiFabio. Also survived by her 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9 A.M. and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 A.M. both in St. Thomas of Villanova Chapel, 1229 East Lancaster Ave., Rosemont, PA. 19010. The Interment will take place in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. DiPietrae's name to the Rosemont Presbyterian Village Friendship Foundation, 404 Cheswick Place, Rosemont, PA 19010 would be greatly appreciated. (www.stretchfuneralhome.com
)