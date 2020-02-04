|
SR. MARY RACHEL
TORRIERI IHM
Formerly Caroline M. Torrieri on February 1, 2020. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Domenico and Maggiorina Negro Torrieri, siblings Peter (Mary), John (Rose) and Anna Taglianetti (Robert). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. WEST CHESTER, PA 610-696-1181
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020