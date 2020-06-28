RACITI
MARY (nee Dippolito)
Of Collingswood, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Services will be Monday June 29, 2020. Please visit BLAKE-DOYLE.com for service information and full story.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.