MARY (Dippolito) RACITI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RACITI
MARY (nee Dippolito)
Of Collingswood, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Services will be Monday June 29, 2020. Please visit BLAKE-DOYLE.com for service information and full story.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St John Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
8568542570
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved