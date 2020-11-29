1/
Mary Ragucci
age 96, of NE Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at the Vitas Hospice at Nazareth Hospital. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and the daughter of the late Gasparo and Maria Pepe (nee Zinni). Mary was the devoted wife of the late Dante Ragucci Sr.; married over 61 years. She was the Beloved mother of Nicholas, Dante Jr, (Wife Doreen), and Joseph. She was the loving grandmother of Michael (wife Lisa), great grandmother of Michael, Vincent, and Gianna. Mary was preceded in death by her sisters Rose Hagedus, Frances Mento, Jennie DiPillo; and her brothers Anthony, Frank, and Casper Pepe. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, her Funeral Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Martha Church; Phila, PA. or to the Salvation Army. To share a thought or a memory of Mary, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
