COOPER
MARY REGINA (nee Flynn)
Beloved wife of 66 yrs of James William, died comfortably at home on December 31st, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mary loved being a stay-at-home mom to her children Mary (Thomas Harris), James (Patricia) and Constance. She was a beloved grandmother to Aimee (Sean Brandt) and Thomas Harris (Erinda), Rosemary (Daniel Gilronan), Rebecca and Paul Facenda, James, Kasey, Kevin and Kelly Rose Cooper. Mary was blessed with great-grandchildren Jonathan Thomas and Madeleine Brandt, and Patrick James and Baby Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents Rita and John, and her beloved brother John (Jack).
Mary was a devout Catholic, marrying Jim in 1953 in a High Mass with 24 concelebrants at St. Barnabas Church, SW Philadelphia, where she worked with her mother and aunt Regina. Married on her 18th birthday, she always said they were so in love they couldn't wait another day!. She prayed the rosary daily, and loved the Chaplet of Mercy and First Friday and Saturday Devotion. As a homemaker, her cooking and baking was sought-after, and she was an accomplished seamstress who also loved crocheting, musicals and show tunes, and in her later years practicing yoga and working out at the gym. She was a strong supporter of , Trinity Missions and water and home-building projects in Africa and Haiti. As a snowbird, she traveled with her beloved Jim to Arizona for many years where she adored the sunshine, swimming, picking citrus fruit right from the tree, and visiting Solvang. Her selfless generosity to everyone she loved was only surpassed by how much time she spent enjoying her extended family, all four generations a short drive away.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Jan 7th at 10:00 A.M. from St. Isaac Jogues Church in Wayne. Int. at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield. Viewing Monday evening 6-8 P.M. at the ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1724 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA. and also Tuesday morning 9 to 10 A.M. in the Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020