|
|
SR. MARY SHEILA
FOY, I.H.M.
Formerly EILEEN M. FOY
On January 8, 2020. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her siblings, Sheila Kilpatrick and Denise Quinn (Thomas); sister-in-law Margaret (Edward); many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents, Edward D. and Dorothy Murphy Foy; siblings, Edward Jr. and James; brother-in-law, James Kilpatrick.
Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, from 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr.. Malvern PA 19355.
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020