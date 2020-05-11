MARY (Morrotta) SPADARO
SPADARO
MARY (nee Morrotta)
Entered into eternal rest peacefully on April 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Charles F. Sr. and the late Philomena. Loving sister of Charles F. Jr. (Sharon) Morrotta and Nunzio R. and Charlene Mangini (Nick). Loving godmother of Charles F. III. Funeral Services and Interment will be private.RONALD REX PISELLI
"THE FUNERAL CHAPEL"
215-271-0950

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Piselli Funeral Chapel Inc
1213 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-0950
