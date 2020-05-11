Or Copy this URL to Share

SPADARO

MARY (nee Morrotta)

Entered into eternal rest peacefully on April 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Charles F. Sr. and the late Philomena. Loving sister of Charles F. Jr. (Sharon) Morrotta and Nunzio R. and Charlene Mangini (Nick). Loving godmother of Charles F. III. Funeral Services and Interment will be private.RONALD REX PISELLI

"THE FUNERAL CHAPEL"

215-271-0950



