Mary Strenk

92, fell asleep in the Lord after a brief illness on October 13, 2020. She was born in Bayonne, NJ to the late John and Anna Vasilchin. While working at INA in New York City, she met her future husband, the late Theron Strenk. Mary was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was deeply involved in her parish, Holy Ghost Orthodox Church in Phoenixville, PA, and spent many days helping with bazaars and making pierogis. Mary always loved the Jersey shore and enjoyed many trips there from her youth through recent years. Mary was a first generation American who brought the English language home from school, and taught her parents so they could earn their citizenship. Mary is survived by her son William, husband of Mary Beth Strenk, of Baldwinsville, NY, and her daughter Laura Manton, wife of the late Douglas Manton, of Strafford, PA. Four beloved grandchildren Elizabeth and Anna Manton, and Matthew and Amanda Strenk. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 66, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Arrangements by DEVLIN ROSMOS KEPP AND GATCHA FUNERAL HOME



