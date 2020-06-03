SYKES
MARY "Marzy" (nee Ferguson) on April 24, 2020 of Lafayette Hill, formerly of Philadelphia, age 77. Devoted mother of David and Matthew Sykes; loving mother of Isabelle, Thomas, Susanna, Kendall, and Juliet; sister of Katherine Rogers. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to NTMir (www.ntminfo.org)www.lownes.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.