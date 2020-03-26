|
CONNOR
MARY T.
On March 24, 2020, age 90, of King of Prussia. Survived by brother, John J. (Jean) Connor; sister, Florence C. Connor; nephews: John Connor, Michael (Michelle) Connor, William (Lisa) Gow, Richard Gow; niece, Donna (Michael) Conrad; cousin, Charles Kennedy. Services and interment private. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406.
THE BACCHI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., Bridgeport.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 26, 2020