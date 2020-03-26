Home

Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
MARY T. CONNOR


1929 - 2020
MARY T. CONNOR Notice
CONNOR
MARY T.
On March 24, 2020, age 90, of King of Prussia. Survived by brother, John J. (Jean) Connor; sister, Florence C. Connor; nephews: John Connor, Michael (Michelle) Connor, William (Lisa) Gow, Richard Gow; niece, Donna (Michael) Conrad; cousin, Charles Kennedy. Services and interment private. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406.
THE BACCHI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., Bridgeport.

Condolences to the family at
www.bacchifh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 26, 2020
