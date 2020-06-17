HARRIS
MARY T. (nee Adomanis)
June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Harris Sr.; loving mother of Joseph M. Harris Jr.; dear grandmother of Julia, Ryan and the late Christopher; sister of Albert, Charles, Joseph and Regina. Viewing Friday morning 9 to 10 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 9th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. private.
www.deadyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.