MARY T. (Gavaghan) McGLYNN

MARY T. (Gavaghan) McGLYNN Notice
McGLYNN
MARY T. (nee Gavaghan)
On Jan. 14, 2020, age 92. Born and raised in Phila. She was a longtime resident of Dresher, moving to Ann's Choice in 2017. A proud graduate of Little Flower, class of 1945. Wife of the late Lawrence J., Jr. Mother of Nancy Myers (Steve), Mark (Eva), Clare Forlenza (Philip) and the late Maryanne Leauby and Lawrence J., III. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 9 soon to be 10 great grand-children and son-in-law Gary Leauby. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sat., 9:30 to 11 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to the LCCT Foundation, 512 Thorngate Pl., Millersville, PA 17551 would be appreciated. Please indicate in the memo line, Maryanne Leauby Scholarship.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020
