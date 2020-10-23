1/
MARY T. (LAVERY) McGLYNN
Age 95, passed away on October 16, 2020; dear daughter of the late John Lavery and the late Mary Lavery (nee: McCoy); loving wife of the late John; beloved mother of Kathleen (Claude) Ayme, Lawrence, Grace (Daniel) Sywulak, Thomas (Janet), John (Nancy), and Edward (Jane Goffman); dear sister of the late John Lavery; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M., at the Holy Cross Church, 154 E. Mt. Airy Ave., Phila PA 19119. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.angelonefuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
Funeral services provided by
Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
