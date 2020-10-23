Age 95, passed away on October 16, 2020; dear daughter of the late John Lavery and the late Mary Lavery (nee: McCoy); loving wife of the late John; beloved mother of Kathleen (Claude) Ayme, Lawrence, Grace (Daniel) Sywulak, Thomas (Janet), John (Nancy), and Edward (Jane Goffman); dear sister of the late John Lavery; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M., at the Holy Cross Church, 154 E. Mt. Airy Ave., Phila PA 19119. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.angelonefuneralhome.com