MARY TERESA McLAUGHLIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McLAUGHLIN
MARY TERESA
Born in Phila., formerly of Woodbrooke House, Newtown Square, Broomall RN and Fair Acres passed away peacefully May 12, 2020.
Mary was a graduate of West Catholic High School and Saint Joseph's University. She retired from Haverford State Hospital where she was a social worker. For several years she sang in the choir at St. John's RC Church, Phila. She was a member of St. Anastasia's Church in Newtown Square and participated in many religious organizations as well as contributed to charities including St. John's Hospice. Mary was a patron of the Opera and Ballet.
Mary was the daughter of the late Mary Hefton and foster daughter of Marie Latimer. She was predeceased by sisters Margaret Miller and Honor Vetre, brothers Paul Latimer and Joseph Latimer. She is survived by her nieces Christine McCarthy McMenamin and Elaine Vetre as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private with a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Online condolences to www.jpdfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved