McLAUGHLIN
MARY TERESA
Born in Phila., formerly of Woodbrooke House, Newtown Square, Broomall RN and Fair Acres passed away peacefully May 12, 2020.
Mary was a graduate of West Catholic High School and Saint Joseph's University. She retired from Haverford State Hospital where she was a social worker. For several years she sang in the choir at St. John's RC Church, Phila. She was a member of St. Anastasia's Church in Newtown Square and participated in many religious organizations as well as contributed to charities including St. John's Hospice. Mary was a patron of the Opera and Ballet.
Mary was the daughter of the late Mary Hefton and foster daughter of Marie Latimer. She was predeceased by sisters Margaret Miller and Honor Vetre, brothers Paul Latimer and Joseph Latimer. She is survived by her nieces Christine McCarthy McMenamin and Elaine Vetre as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private with a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Online condolences to www.jpdfh.com.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.