TERZINIMARY (nee Gialloreto)
age 96 years of Pennsauken, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emilio "Tony". Devoted mother of Ronald (Diane), Donna (David) Kane, Denise (Thomas) Holmes and the late Julian J. (Ellen). Loving grandmother of Justin, Julian, Amanda and the late Lauren and great grandmother of Dean and Brayden. Dear sister of the late Hugo, Filomena Guaglianore and Arthur. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 7-9 PM at the FALCO/CARUSO & LEONARD PENNSAUKEN FUNERAL HOME, 6600 N. Browning Road
. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Stephen, 6300 Browning Road in Pennsauken. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Delaware Valley Chapter 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Info, condolences and guestbook at
