|
|
LOUGHERY
MARY THERESE (nee Willis),
Age 89, of Abington, PA, entered eternal peace on April 21, 2020, after a valiant battle with COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late James E. Loughery, she is the loving mother of James E. (Carol), Lawrence (Diane), John, William and the late Margaret Loughery. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bertha Weidman and Betty Mahtesian as well as sisters-in- law, Jean Ross and Susan Johnson.
Mary graduated West Catholic High School with the Class of 1948. She later worked at Misericordia Hospital before marrying the love of her life, James Loughery and raised five children in Abington, PA, where she loved entertaining family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 protocol a Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to West Catholic High School, 4501 Chestnut St. Phila, PA 19139, would be appreciated by the family. Arr.
FITZPATRICK
FUNERAL HOME, Abington
www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020