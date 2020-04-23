Home

POWERED BY

Services
George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY LOUGHERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY THERESE (Willis) LOUGHERY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY THERESE (Willis) LOUGHERY Notice
LOUGHERY
MARY THERESE (nee Willis),


Age 89, of Abington, PA, entered eternal peace on April 21, 2020, after a valiant battle with COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late James E. Loughery, she is the loving mother of James E. (Carol), Lawrence (Diane), John, William and the late Margaret Loughery. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bertha Weidman and Betty Mahtesian as well as sisters-in- law, Jean Ross and Susan Johnson.
Mary graduated West Catholic High School with the Class of 1948. She later worked at Misericordia Hospital before marrying the love of her life, James Loughery and raised five children in Abington, PA, where she loved entertaining family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 protocol a Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to West Catholic High School, 4501 Chestnut St. Phila, PA 19139, would be appreciated by the family. Arr.

FITZPATRICK
FUNERAL HOME, Abington
www.fitzpatrickabington.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -