LAWRENCE
MARY TOMASINA TARQUINIO
93, passed away quietly on April 1, 2020 in Bryn Mawr Hospital with family members by her side.
Mary leaves an extraordinary legacy of generosity, caring and love. She is remembered as a loving mother to her 5 sons, compassionate nurse, caring friend, doting and adored grand-mother, supportive sister and devoted wife.
Mary Tarquinio Lawrence was born on August 1, 1926 in Bryn Mawr, PA, the third of five children of John Tarquinio and Angelina Cimino Tarquinio. She graduated from Haverford High School before attending the Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing. It was while working at Bryn Mawr Hospital when she met a young resident and the love of her life, Dr. L. Theodore Lawrence. After marrying in 1951 and having her first son, Steve, also born at Bryn Mawr Hospital, Ted and Mary moved to Long Beach, CA, where their other four sons were born. In 1963 the family moved to Wilmington, DE for four years before moving to Newtown Square, PA, where they resided for the next 48 years. While raising her boys, Mary worked as a substitute nurse in the Radnor School District. After her boys left the house, she returned to nursing at the Devon Family Practice. She was an active volunteer in many organizations including Lower Merion Baptist Church, the Devon Horse Show, and the American College of Physicians.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Dr. L. Theodore Lawrence; her sisters, Doris Tarquinio Brown and June Tarquinio her 4 sons, Roy (Janet), Geoff (Sheena), Bill (Nancy) and Dr. Tom Lawrence (Susan); her 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Elizabeth Tarquinio Schaffer, her brother, Dominic Robert Tarquinio and her eldest son, Steve Lawrence.
A Memorial Service will be held in June at Lower Merion Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bryn Mawr Hospital Founda-tion in her name.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020