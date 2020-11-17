1/
Mary "Honey" (Veronica) Twery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at the age of 84. She is the beloved mother of David, Greg (Monica), and Steven (Jennifer) Twery, and was "Gigi" to her three dear grandchildren, Brett, Daniel and Alexander. She is predeceased by her husband Alfred B. Twery, and her brother William McGlinchey. She was a favorite aunt to Robert, Linda and Kelly McGlinchey. Born in Philadelphia, Mary was a long time resident of Warminster, PA, and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and working as a photo technician at the DMV later in life that enabled her to meet and help others. Mary was a huge Philadelphia sports fan, loved Tom Jones, and was owner of Travel Luxury Coaches motor home rental agency. No public service or gathering will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org. Services entrusted to JOSEPH McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME. Condolences: www.mcgoldrickfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved