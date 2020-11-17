Passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at the age of 84. She is the beloved mother of David, Greg (Monica), and Steven (Jennifer) Twery, and was "Gigi" to her three dear grandchildren, Brett, Daniel and Alexander. She is predeceased by her husband Alfred B. Twery, and her brother William McGlinchey. She was a favorite aunt to Robert, Linda and Kelly McGlinchey. Born in Philadelphia, Mary was a long time resident of Warminster, PA, and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and working as a photo technician at the DMV later in life that enabled her to meet and help others. Mary was a huge Philadelphia sports fan, loved Tom Jones, and was owner of Travel Luxury Coaches motor home rental agency. No public service or gathering will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org
