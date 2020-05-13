MARY URBAN
SISTER MARY URBAN, RSM
Age 88, died May 9, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Francis and Ethel (Helvitson), and her sister Helen. Sister Mary is survived by her religious community. Sister's Funeral and Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066.www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.
