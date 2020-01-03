Home

McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. George’s Catholic Church
Lamont Ave.
Glenolden, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George’s Catholic Church
Lamont Ave
Glenolden, PA
View Map
MARY V. McGLINN

MARY V. McGLINN Notice
McGLINN
MARY V.


Age 82, of Sharon Hill, passed away on December 31, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents William and Mary McGlinn, and sister-in-law Marguerite McGlinn. Loving sister of Thomas McGlinn and Julia McGlinn, cherished aunt of Christine McGlinn, Heather (Scott) Hansma and John (Brooke) McGlinn.
Funeral Mass 10 A.M. on Monday Jan. 6 at St. George's Catholic Church, Lamont Ave., Glenolden. Viewing: 9 - 9:45 A,M, on Monday at the church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions can be made to St. George's Catholic Church, 22 E. Cooke Ave., Glenolden PA 19036

Online Condolences: mcgfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020
