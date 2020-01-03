|
McGLINN
MARY V.
Age 82, of Sharon Hill, passed away on December 31, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents William and Mary McGlinn, and sister-in-law Marguerite McGlinn. Loving sister of Thomas McGlinn and Julia McGlinn, cherished aunt of Christine McGlinn, Heather (Scott) Hansma and John (Brooke) McGlinn.
Funeral Mass 10 A.M. on Monday Jan. 6 at St. George's Catholic Church, Lamont Ave., Glenolden. Viewing: 9 - 9:45 A,M, on Monday at the church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions can be made to St. George's Catholic Church, 22 E. Cooke Ave., Glenolden PA 19036
Online Condolences: mcgfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020