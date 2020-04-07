Home

MARY W. (Taylor) MILLS

MARY W. (Taylor) MILLS Notice
MILLS
MARY W. (nee Taylor)


92, of Lansdale, on April 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard E. Mills, her husband of 70 years. Loving mother of Patricia Fabo (James) of Lansdale, and Mary Elizabeth "Chris" Swerling (Norman) of Wellesley, MA, and devoted grandmother of Shane Drumheller of Lansdale. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Miriam Taylor of Philadelphia.
Preceded in death by her grand-daughter, Cori Drumheller; and two brothers, John and Richard.
Services and Interment will be private in Holy Cross Cem., Yeadon. Details for a future Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrs. are by the HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 7, 2020
