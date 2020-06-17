MARY WIESS

WIESS
MARY
Age 89, Mary Bowen was happily married to Robert Wiess (dec'd) in 1950. They met in the Wissahickon section of Philadelphia and remained nearby. Together they had five children Eileen Fremont, Joanne Wiess, Christine Henninger, Jennifer Maloney, Andrew Wiess, 13 grands and 12 great grands. Mary was a graduate of St. John's High School and a proud member of the Catholic Church for her entire life. She had a large family who knew how to celebrate well. Her phone calls and generosity will be missed.
Mass will be at St. Titus Church in East Norriton on Friday, June 19th at 11 A.M. The family will be present before Mass from 10 to 10:45 A.M. at church.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Philabundance at https://www.philabundance.org/donate/;
Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME OF EAST NORRITON. To share your fondest memories, please visit
www.lifecelebration.com
MARY
Age 89, Mary Bowen was happily married to Robert Wiess (dec'd) in 1950. They met in the Wissahickon section of Philadelphia and remained nearby. Together they had five children Eileen Fremont, Joanne Wiess, Christine Henninger, Jennifer Maloney, Andrew Wiess, 13 grands and 12 great grands. Mary was a graduate of St. John's High School and a proud member of the Catholic Church for her entire life. She had a large family who knew how to celebrate well. Her phone calls and generosity will be missed.
Mass will be at St. Titus Church in East Norriton on Friday, June 19th at 11 A.M. The family will be present before Mass from 10 to 10:45 A.M. at church.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Philabundance at https://www.philabundance.org/donate/;
Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME OF EAST NORRITON. To share your fondest memories, please visit
www.lifecelebration.com
610-277-7000
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.