Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
MARY (Schofield) WOOD

MARY (Schofield) WOOD
WOOD
MARY (nee Schofield)
On April 12, 2020, of Plymouth Meeting, age 80. Beloved wife of Ronald E. Wood; devoted mother of Stephanie Melillo (Jack), and Lauren DeVitis (Robert); sister of Margaret Frishmuth; loving grandmother of Sydney, Caroline, Nicholas, Brian, and Jameson. Funeral Service private. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3025 Church Road, Lafayette Hill PA 19444.

www.lownes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020
