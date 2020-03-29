|
|
ZAKARIAN
MARY
Age 92, died peacefully Friday, at St. Joseph's Manor in Meadowbrook, PA., where she had resided in recent years. She was born in Philadelphia in 1927 to Moses and Arek (Kocharian) Zakarian, survivors of the 1915 genocide of Armenians in Ottoman Turkey. She was an artist and teacher. Hundreds of children and adults studied at the Zakarian School of Art, which she established in her studio in Frankford in 1971. In addition she exhibited her paintings, gave lectures and portrait demonstrations, and was active in Frankford cultural affairs. Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Rose Arpajian, ie Kachikian, and Paul Zakarian. She is survived by her devoted family: nieces Susan Arpajian Jolley and Karen Kachikian Massar; nephews Allan Arpajian, Robert Kachikian, Daron Zakarian, and Adam Zakarian; and 11 great nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place on Thursday April 2, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apolstolic Church, 8701 Ridge Ave., Phila., PA 19128. Arrangements by
KIRK AND NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020