AVILES





83, of Sicklerville, NJ, formerly of Phila., Pa., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Michael Aviles. Devoted mother of Michele (Miguel) Roman, Michael Aviles, Louis Aviles, Tina (Frankie) Campo and Pam (Jim) Riebel. Dear sister of Kathleen Crist, the late Bernard Schmidt, the late Florence Kleiner and the late Michael Schmidt. Loving grand mother of 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are by theCondolences and memories may be shared online at

www.bell-hennessy.com

