1/1
MARYANN (Schmidt) AVILES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARYANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AVILES
MARYANN (nee Schmidt)


83, of Sicklerville, NJ, formerly of Phila., Pa., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Michael Aviles. Devoted mother of Michele (Miguel) Roman, Michael Aviles, Louis Aviles, Tina (Frankie) Campo and Pam (Jim) Riebel. Dear sister of Kathleen Crist, the late Bernard Schmidt, the late Florence Kleiner and the late Michael Schmidt. Loving grand mother of 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown, NJ.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at

www.bell-hennessy.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved