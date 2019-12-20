|
|
ROGERS
MARYANN C. (nee Maloney)
Age 78, died Wed. Dec. 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph R, loving mother of Dorothy Ziemer (Tom), Joanne O'Neill, Chalie O'Neill, Tommy O'Neill (Maureen Gibson), Rita Marie O'Neill, and Michael O'Neill, dear step-mother of Joe and John Rogers, sister of Dorothy Cole, Dolores Maloney and the late Donald and George Maloney, cherished grand-mother of 16 and GG to 7 with one on the way. Family and friends are invited to Maryann's Life Celebration Sat. 8 - 10:15 A.M. from JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. 19154 and to participate in her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in St. Anselm Church. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maryann's memory preferred to SPCA or Smile Train. To share your fondest memories please visit
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019