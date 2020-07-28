MARYANN GAVIN

GAVIN80, formerly of Overbrook, PA and more recently of Paoli, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Maryann was married 55 years to the late Edward F. Gavin. She was a longtime member of St. Norbert Parish. Maryann loved her family, trips to the beach, playing mahjong, puzzles & reading. She worked as an office manager. Surviving are 3 daughters: Linda Gavin-Howard (David), Sue Emel & Laura Jessen (Scott); proud grand-mother of 4 and great-grand-mother of 1. Relatives and friends may call on Thurs. July 30 at St. Norbert Church; 50 Leopard Rd. Paoli, PA 9-10AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10AM. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, West. Conshohocken, PA.

