MARYANN GAVIN
GAVIN
MARYANN (nee Portare)
80, formerly of Overbrook, PA and more recently of Paoli, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Maryann was married 55 years to the late Edward F. Gavin. She was a longtime member of St. Norbert Parish. Maryann loved her family, trips to the beach, playing mahjong, puzzles & reading. She worked as an office manager. Surviving are 3 daughters: Linda Gavin-Howard (David), Sue Emel & Laura Jessen (Scott); proud grand-mother of 4 and great-grand-mother of 1. Relatives and friends may call on Thurs. July 30 at St. Norbert Church; 50 Leopard Rd. Paoli, PA 9-10AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10AM. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, West. Conshohocken, PA.

Arrangements are with
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. PAOLI, PA.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Norbert Church
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
6106443540
