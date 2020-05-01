MARYANN (Allia) PAGANO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARYANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAGANO
MARYANN (nee Allia)
Passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, at age 88. Wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Joseph (Susan), Anthony (Janine), Marianne Salvatore (John) and Carolyn Krupa (Tom). Grand-mother of 10 and Great-grand-mother of 10. Sister of Ray Allia and the late Sal Allia. Services and Interment are private.
In Maryann's memory donations to St. Christopher Church,13301 Proctor Rd,. Phila., PA 19116, would be greatly appreciated. www.rrfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved