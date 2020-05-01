PAGANO
MARYANN (nee Allia)
Passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, at age 88. Wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Joseph (Susan), Anthony (Janine), Marianne Salvatore (John) and Carolyn Krupa (Tom). Grand-mother of 10 and Great-grand-mother of 10. Sister of Ray Allia and the late Sal Allia. Services and Interment are private.
In Maryann's memory donations to St. Christopher Church,13301 Proctor Rd,. Phila., PA 19116, would be greatly appreciated. www.rrfunerals.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.