MALIZIA

MARYANN S.

91 of Doylestown, formerly of Germantown and Mt. Airy, July 25, 2020. Funeral Mass 11 A.M., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown. Visitation from 10 to 11 A.M., at Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia. Memorial contributions to: Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, c/o Advancement Department, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.



