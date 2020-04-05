|
|
COSTELLO
MARYANNE P. (Young)
Of Chalfont PA, died peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family. She was 82 years old. Maryanne is the beloved wife of Richard Costello; the couple were due to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in August 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Maryanne was the daughter of the late John and Nora (Hogan) Young. Marianne was a proud graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls (1955). She had a long and hard-working career, as a secretary for Merck in Upper Gwynedd, PA. Upon her retirement in 1992, Maryanne traveled the country, with her husband, Rich. They saw all fifty states, many of our National Parks and all but one of the Presidential Libraries. In 1998, Maryanne and Rich relocated to Florida, where they spent 19 wonderful, sun filled years. Throughout her life, one of Maryanne's greatest pleasures was to read a good book.
In addition to her husband Richard, Maryanne is survived by her children: Eileen Roth (Tom), Sharon Krupp (Thomas), Rick (Amy), and Brian (Karen). Maryanne treasured her 9 grand-children and one great-grand-daughter. Maryanne is also survived by her brother, John Young (Cape May Courthouse, NJ) and her sisters, Joan Young (Southampton, PA) and Ellen Greenlee (Philadelphia).
At this time, Funeral Services for Maryanne will remain private for her family. However, the family hopes to have a service to celebrate Maryanne's life, in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maryanne's name to the Paulist Fathers, 415 W. 59th St., New York, NY 10019 or paulist.org/give. A memorial slide show of Maryanne can be found at
www.fluehr.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 5, 2020