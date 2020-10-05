October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank, Jr. Devoted mother of Keith and his wife Valerie, Eric and his wife Jodi. Loving Grandmom of Ryan, Andrea and Mary Angel; also survived by her dear sister Joan Behm and her niece Elise Behm. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 9:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M., St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila (upper church), followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134 in her memory would be appreciated. BURNS FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store