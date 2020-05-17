JEITNER
MARYBETH (nee Johnson)
Age 69, of Flagler Beach, Florida died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Originally from the Torresdale section of Philadelphia, PA, she attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart Eden Hall. She later moved to Florida where she achieved a master's degree in psychology from USF, Tampa and dedicated her time to serving people suffering from addiction.
Marybeth's humanity and undying spirit can be felt in her two published books: the children's Saving Libbie the Lobster, and the semi-autobiographical The Jumping-Off Place, Book One. The unfinished Book Two would have informed her later years living her dreams amongst a loving community that included her sister. In addition to her son, her legacy is her story and its inspiration. The world is poorer for her absence. Whether you knew her or not, she loved you.
She is survived by her son, David (Sawa) Jeitner, of Japan; ex-husband, Mickey Jeitner, 3 sisters, Fran (Rich) Lutz, of Riegelsville, PA; Meg (Barry) Seabury, of Palm Coast, FL; Trish (Bill) Greene, of Jacobstown, NJ; and brother, Robert A. (Donna) Johnson Jr., of Riverton, NJ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert A. Johnson Sr. and Peggy Johnson (nee Clarke). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: contribution.aa.org or mail to Alcoholics Anonymous, General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163, in her name.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.