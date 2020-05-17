CABRY
MARYELLEN
May 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of Martin F. Cabry, Sr. and Rita Marie Leon; step-daughter of Della Langan. Sister of Martin F. Cabry. Funeral Mass and Interment private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
www.deadyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.