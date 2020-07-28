1/
MARYELLEN LYNCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARYELLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYNCH
MARYELLEN
on 7/25/2020, age 65, residing Bristol Township, formerly of the Olney section of Phila. Survived by her husband, David Lynch, 3 sons; David (Jill), Michael and Daniel, 3 grand-daughters; Autumn, Brooke and Rosie. Also survived by 4 sisters; Phyllis Thompson and her husband, George, Elaine Gordon, JoAnne Parker and Jackie Holzhauer and her husband, Fred. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 11:00am at St. Mark Church, Bristol Boro. Interment, St. Mark Cem. Friends may call 9:30am until time of Mass at the Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of WADE FUNERAL HOME, Bristol Boro. www.wadefh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved