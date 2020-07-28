MARYELLEN LYNCH

LYNCHon 7/25/2020, age 65, residing Bristol Township, formerly of the Olney section of Phila. Survived by her husband, David Lynch, 3 sons; David (Jill), Michael and Daniel, 3 grand-daughters; Autumn, Brooke and Rosie. Also survived by 4 sisters; Phyllis Thompson and her husband, George, Elaine Gordon, JoAnne Parker and Jackie Holzhauer and her husband, Fred. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 11:00am at St. Mark Church, Bristol Boro. Interment, St. Mark Cem. Friends may call 9:30am until time of Mass at the Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of WADE FUNERAL HOME, Bristol Boro. www.wadefh.com

