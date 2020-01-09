|
WEINMAN
MARYJANE "JANE"
(nee Maguire)
Age 92, on Jan. 4, 2020. Wife of the late Francis G. "Frank". Devoted mother of Betty (late Joe) Reilly, Terry (Bill) Mitchell, Nancy (Tom) Ryan, Kathleen (Don) DeCurtis, Eileen (Randy) Terrell and the late MaryJane. Cherished grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 19. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Saturday 8:45-9:45 A.M. at St. Bernard Church, Cottage and Bleigh St., Phila. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Hubert Catholic High School, 7320 Torresdale Ave., Phila., PA 19136, Attn: Arts and Design Center, c/o Trish Decker, huberts.org/donate/
SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020