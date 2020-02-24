Home

Guckin Funeral Home Inc
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Guckin Funeral Home Inc
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
Guckin Funeral Home Inc
MARYLOU (Hinkie) JACOBS

MARYLOU (Hinkie) JACOBS Notice
JACOBS
MARYLOU (nee Hinkie)


January 18, 2020, age 84. Mother of the late Cynthia Jacobs (nee Mack), Deann Hurd (nee Mack) and Terrance "Sonner's" Mack; survived by daughters: Angela Laprade Gabriele (Malcolm) Roach and Pasqualina Cassiano (Chris Kremer); Grandmom of Deann Hurd, Jason Heaney, Stephen Crompton and Chris Kremer Jr.; also survived by 4 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, 10 A.M., GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME, 1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue, followed by Funeral Service, 11:30 A.M. Int. is private.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020
